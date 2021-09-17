Theodore Too returns to Niagara this weekend
A Theodore Tugboat replica will be spending the weekend in Port Colborne.
Theodore Too will be docked at Sugarloaf Marina until Monday. From there, the boat heads to Port Dalhousie for a few days, returning to his home port of Hamilton on Wednesday.
Theodore Too is a marine career ambassador travelling throughout the Great Lakes and Atlantic Canada as the industry is expecting a shortfall of 10,000 employees over the next decade.
The boat also carries a message about water conservation and stewardship from port to port as part of a partnership with Swim Drink Fish.
Theodore Tugboat's CBC show premiered in 1992 and production ended in 2001 before the distribution rights were sold.
