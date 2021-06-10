Theodore TOO sets sail for new home in Hamilton

A beloved children's icon is finding a new port to call home.

Theodore TOO, a 65 foot working replica of Theodore Tugboat, has set sail for Hamilton.

He left the Port of Halifax today as his new owner, Blair McKeil, announced a collaboration with water education and conservation group Swim Drink Fish.

The colourful character will serve as an ambassador of the Great Lakes sustainability efforts.

He'll also be spreading the word about careers in the marine and shipbuilding industries as the sectors are facing a critical labour shortage.

The Canadian Marine Industry Foundation estimates over 10,000 new employees will be needed to replace retiring captains, officers, marine port workers, and engineers over the next decade.

Theodore TOO will also continue to promote Canada's Maritimes.

Theodore Tugboat's CBC show premiered in 1992 and production ended in 2001 before the distribution rights were sold.