Theodore Tugboat in Port Dalhousie tonight and tomorrow

If you were in Port Dalhousie today, you were able to see a 65-foot replica of a beloved children’s TV character floating in the water.

Theodore Tugboat has made his way into the harbour of Port Dalhousie.

Theodore TOO, an ambassador for clean-water strategies in Canada and an advocate for careers in the marine industry, will call Hamilton home, but is visiting St. Catharines tonight and tomorrow.

The community is welcome to take photos while it is docked in Port Dalhousie, on the west pier at Dalhousie Yacht Club.

City of St. Catharines staff will also be welcoming visitors to the dock - near the Lakeside Park parking lot – on Tuesday for visits and photos next to the tugboat, admitting 10 people at a time from 9-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m., and 4-6 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome Theodore TOO to Port Dalhousie after a long journey that began in his original home of Halifax,” said Karen Doyle, the City’s tourism marketing officer. “Theodore Tugboat is a nostalgic character for many, so it’s exciting to have a piece of history sail into our harbour right here in St. Catharines.”

To learn more about Theodore TOO and his quest for a clean water strategy, visit www.theodoretugboat.ca.

