Theodore Tugboat replica to call Hamilton home
People in Hamilton may spot an old childhood friend in the water soon.
A replica of Theodore Tugboat will be calling The Hammer home.
The boat, known as Theodore Too was sold to Blair McKeil, founder of McKeil Marine, by current owners Ambassatours Gray Line.
In a release, officials say Theodore Too will become a marine career ambassador travelling throughout the Great Lakes and Atlantic Canada.
McKeil says, "We really need Theodore's help engaging more awareness among young people of the very satisfying and lucrative marine career options available."
The Canadian Marine Industry Foundation estimates over 10,000 new employees will be needed to replace retiring captains, officers, marine port workers, and engineers over the next decade.
Theodore Too is expected to arrive in Hamilton later this spring. The specific departure date is subject to weather and inter-provincial COVID-19 protocols.
Theodore Tugboat's CBC show premiered in 1992 and production ended in 2001 before the distribution rights were sold.
