Theodore Tugboat will be welcomed to Hamilton with special First Nations' greeting Sunday

Theodore Tugboat will arrive at his new home in Hamilton this weekend.

The life-size version of the character from 'Theodore Tugboat', a popular kid’s TV show in the 90’s, is expected to arrive to the Port of Hamilton Sunday, July 18th.

The boat will receive a special greeting and Indigenous blessing by Chief R Stacey Laforme, Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MNCFN) and Chief Kevin Deer of Kahnawake Mohawk.

Theodore TOO set sail from Halifax June 10th, launching his ambassadorship with Swim Drink Fish.

"I believe Theodore and the new owner can help connect the Young and the Young at heart to the spirit of water. I am happy to be a part of the arrival in Hamilton upon the territory and treaty lands of the Mississaugas of the Anishnaabe," Chief R Stacey Laforme.