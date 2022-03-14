There are now 5 contenders in the federal Conservative leadership race

A fifth contender has jumped into the race to be the next leader of the federal Conservative party.

Former Ontario PC party leader Patrick Brown launched his campaign Sunday in Brampton where he has served as mayor since 2018.

He pledged to heal the fractures that have erupted in the party in recent years.

His rivals in the race are former federal PC leader Jean Charest, Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre, rookie Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis and Independent Ontario legislator Roman Baber.

Conservatives will find out who their new leader is September 10th.