There are now no COVID outbreaks at Niagara Health's hospitals

A major accomplishment for Niagara Health, as the organization is now outbreak-free.

The news comes as two outbreaks of COVID-19 ended at the Welland Hospital.

Since early December, Niagara Health has managed a total of 11 unit outbreaks at the Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Welland hospital sites.

The outbreaks limited their ability to admit and transfer patients needing acute care.

"Resolving these outbreaks is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our teams to implement and consistently practise infection prevention and control measures. While this is welcome news, it is important we all remain vigilant in our fight to stop the spread of this highly contagious virus. This means following public health measures, including physical distancing, proper and consistent mask usage, regular hand washing, and staying home as much as possible."

There are 25 people being treated for COVID-19 locally.