There are now two candidates running for leader of Canada's Conservative Party

Rookie Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis is taking another shot at the Conservative leadership.

She confirmed her candidacy in a short video on social media.

The Haldimand-Norfolk MP is asking supporters for help to collect the 500 signatures she needs to officially enter the race.

She is the second declared candidate in the race next to Ottawa-area M-P Pierre Poilievre, who announced his candidacy last month just days after Erin O'Toole was voted out of the leadership.