There are plans for another 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa

Ottawa residents could be facing a repeat of last year's ``Freedom Convoy'' protest early in the new year.

James Bauder, the founder of the Canada Unity group and one of the original organizers of the protests that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter, is calling for a second round next February.

In a posting on Facebook Bauder suggested that supporters mark their calendars for a four-day ``olive branch edition'' of the convoy -- from February 18th to 21st.