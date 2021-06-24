There are some available appointments to get a COVID-19 shot in Niagara

There are some available time slots at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Niagara.

Niagara Health says additional appointments are now available at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines.

The site offers free parking and is accessible.

You can book an appointment for yourself or a loved one online at http://Ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.

20% of Niagara residents have now received two doses of a COVID vaccine, while the number of residents with one dose remains unchanged at 65%.

Another COVID-19 related death was reported today, the third day in a row.

The death toll now sits at 414.