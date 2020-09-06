There could be a benefit from COVID-19 pandemic
There may be one benefit of the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer cases of the flu.
Research out of the University of British Columbia published recently in the Journal of Pediatrics suggests the global health crisis may be motivating more parents to get their children vaccinated for the flu.
It found 54 per cent of parents are having their kids get a flu shot -- an increase of 16 percentage points over last year.
Countries in the Southern Hemisphere that have already experienced flu season have noted fewer infections, likely due to COVID-19 precautions, such as mask wearing and physical distancing.
This year, the Public Health Agency of Canada has ordered 13 million doses of the flu vaccine, compared with 11.2 million last year.
