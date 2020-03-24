There's a big shift in the way COVID is spreading in Canada
Canada's chief medical health officer says there's now a pretty equal ratio of travel-related to community transmission of COVID-19.
Dr. Theresa Tam says this represents a fundamental shift in the spread of the virus in Canada.
She also notes it's a common misconception that the virus only affects the elderly or people with underlying health issues.
She says younger people can get very sick too.
