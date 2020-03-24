There's a need for donations of masks in Niagara

There is a need for donations of masks in Niagara.

President and CEO of the Niagara Health Foundation Roger Ali tells CKTB's Tom McConnell they are looking for residents to donate any masks they may have in their shops or workplaces.

He says they are taking any and all masks, whether they are N95 or surgical, and they will let hospitals decide which ones they can use.

He says they need to be proactive and any type of masks you may have may be needed on the frontlines.

He says residents can also support them financially by making a donation.

Ali says money will be used to help reconfigure hospital environments to accommodate an increase in patients.

The foundation has had to move their head office out of the hospital as a precaution, and are now working remotely.

all them at 905-323-3863 for drop off locations, or click here.