"There's only so long I can hold the big gates back" Ford comments on cottagers eager to open up

There were more hints from Ontario Premier Doug Ford that we could start to shop in-person, and go to the cottage if COVID cases continue to fall.

Ford says good news is on the way when it comes to reopening retail stores and parks.

"Retail start prepping, no matter if it's 3 weeks, 4 weeks, 2 weeks, whenever it is, start prepping and getting masks, so there it is, that's your warning right now."

Ford says as trends head in the right direction, it means Ontario is ``getting close'' to opening parks and retail for curbside pickup.

He also hinted that if cottagers bring their own food and stay to themselves, he doesn't see why they can't enjoy recreation properties.

The premier says he will speak with cottage country mayors this week, adding that with the May long weekend approaching, there's only so long he can ``hold the big gates back.''



"They are gonna want to go to their vacation properties, and I think we've made the right decision so far. As we see the numbers go down, let's see what happens. "l'll have a wholesome conversation with mayors over the next few days and we will see where we go from there"

Ontario is reporting 370 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 84 more deaths.

That brings the provincial total to nearly 17,923 cases, including 1,300 deaths and 12,505 resolved cases, nearly 70 per cent of all of Ontario's cases.

The new total is 2.1 per cent higher than the previous day, which is part of a downward trend.