There will be 'absolute carnage' if there's a third lockdown: Niagara restaurant owner

Some Niagara businesses are expressing concern over a possible third lockdown, saying another shutdown will 'kill them.'

Fred Davies, the owner of Breakwall Brewing Company and San Marcos Ristorante, in Port Colborne, says there will 'absolute carnage' created from another lockdown.

Currently only 10 people are allowed to dine indoors in Niagara, as we are in the red-control zone.

Davies says restaurants are running on fumes, and it will take months and months to bounce back.

He says he's lucky to have a large outdoor patio, especially with the summer months coming.

Officials with Ontario's COVID-19 scientific advisory table say another three-week lockdown may be needed in the Golden Horseshoe and Niagara.

CTV News spoke with the scientific director of the advisory table Dr. Peter Juni who said there is a major problem in the Golden Horseshoe that needs to be tackled.

He suggested an 'early and hard' lockdown could shorten the closures from months to weeks and give health care workers time to administer more vaccines.