There will be some trash talk at the region today
The region's public works committee will consider the city of Niagara Falls' proposal to opt out of the regional garbage collection contract.
During today's meeting, the region's Waste Management Services Director Catherine Habermebl will ask committee members to deny the request.
A study by regional staff has found the move would lead to a decrease in customer accessibility to regional landfills and drop off depots for Niagara Falls residents.
The study also found it would lead to a duplication in staff to administer and manage garbage and recycling services.
And the remaining 11 municipalities the region provides pickup for, would have to pay an estimated 25 percent or $40 dollars more per household for garbage services if Niagara Falls is allowed to opt out.
