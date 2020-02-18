'They may have the luxury of not going to work' Scheer calls out pipeline protesters

Two very different stances on the anti-pipeline protests in Ottawa today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's past time to resolve the blockades over the British Columbia pipeline project and is asking demonstrators to engage with his government to seek a solution.

Speaking in the House of Commons Tuesday morning, the prime minister warned that a path forward won't be easily found, but says everyone has a stake in getting this right.

He said the protests are serious and a critical moment for the country.

Trudeau said he is formally extending his government's hand in partnership and trust to Indigenous demonstrators.

Meantime, Opposition Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer replied that Trudeau's speech was a weak response and a failure of leadership.

Sheer went on to call the protesters a 'small group of radical activists, many of whom have little to no connection to First Nations Communities.'

He says they may have the luxury of not going to work every day, but they are blockading our roads, borders and highways by pushing an agenda they are misrepresenting.

(files from CP)

