They saved my life: British PM Johnson on healthcare workers
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had strong praise for the country's National Health Service and the medical workers who tended to him during his recent hospitalization for the coronavirus, saying they saved his life.
That statement could mean the NHS has a powerful new advocate in the government as it seeks to reverse a decade of austerity that has left Britain's doctors and nurses struggling.
He also paid tribute to the two immigrant nurses who stood by his bedside.
Johnson has staked his career on Brexit, a cause closely bound up with many Britons' desire to control immigration, and his words could mean a shift in the government's tone.
