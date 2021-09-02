Third arrest made in connection to Fort Erie double homicide

Another arrest has been made after two women were killed at a short-term rental property in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police have arrested 29 year old Trevor Barnett from Scarborough and charged him with Accessory after the Fact to Murder.

When he was arrested, 25 year old Tenae Brown of Markham was with him, and police say they both had illegal drugs on them. Both people have been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The investigation into the deaths of 20 year old Juliana Pannunzio and 18 year old Christine Crooks began on January 19th when several people from outside Niagara were at the rental property for a birthday party.

The two women were fatally shot.

Last week 29 year old Heidi Bahler was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

Earlier last month police also arrested 22 year old Christopher Lucas from Scarborough, also known as the rapper 'El Plaga', and charged with him two count of First Degree Murder.