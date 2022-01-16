Third COVID-19 vaccine doses will be mandatory for most Ontario long-term care workers soon
Third COVID-19 vaccine doses will be mandatory for most Ontario long-term care workers in just under two weeks.
But unions and industry groups say the deadline should be pushed back given the overwhelming COVID-19 wave currently hitting the province.
The Long-Term Care Ministry says the majority of workers will be eligible for third shots by the January 28th deadline, and 64 per cent of le people had received boosters as of last week.
Those who became eligible after January 1st have until March 14th to get third shots, and extensions will also be considered on an individual basis, such as for people with recent COVID-19 infections.
Organizations representing non-profit, municipal and private long-term care homes say many homes will be challenged to meet the deadline.
Unions are also raining time concerns, pointing to lack of access to on-site clinics as workers who aren't off sick with the virus deal with heavy workloads due to staff shortages.
