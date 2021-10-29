Third dose COVID-19 vaccination plan coming 'for all Ontarians' next week: Elliott

Ontario's health minister says a plan is coming next week about third COVID-19 vaccine doses for residents.

Christine Elliott said on Twitter Friday that the plan will involve timing for third shots, with information ``for all Ontarians.''

Her comments came after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued new guidance to provinces and territories about who should be eligible for boosters.

The committee now recommends third shots for people fully vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, people over age 70, more front-line health-care workers, and people from Indigenous communities.

Ontario is currently offering third shots to long-term care residents, transplant recipients, some cancer patients and people receiving specific medications.

British Columbia, meanwhile, has said anyone in the province who wants a booster shot of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one by May 2022.

