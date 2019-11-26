Third fecal matter attack in Toronto

There has been a third incident of feces being dumped on a person in Toronto.

Police say a bucket of feces was dumped on a female victim last night around midnight just outside the University of Toronto campus.

This is third time this has happened since Friday

The first two incidents happened at libraries.

A student at York University had a bucket of fecal matter dumped on him Sunday at the school's Scott Library and another person was targeted Friday afternoon at Robarts Library at U of T.

The suspect in last night's incident was reportedly wearing a yellow construction hat and gloves.