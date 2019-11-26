Third fecal matter attack in Toronto
There has been a third incident of feces being dumped on a person in Toronto.
Police say a bucket of feces was dumped on a female victim last night around midnight just outside the University of Toronto campus.
This is third time this has happened since Friday
The first two incidents happened at libraries.
A student at York University had a bucket of fecal matter dumped on him Sunday at the school's Scott Library and another person was targeted Friday afternoon at Robarts Library at U of T.
The suspect in last night's incident was reportedly wearing a yellow construction hat and gloves.
5PM
They caught the poop thrower. Property owners who fail to shovel sidewalk snow get cold shoulder in Vancouver's bylaw court. The Late Roundtable with Bill Janzen and Sean Polden
4PM
We have a Special weather statement in effect for our region, Tom talks to Wainfleet Mayor Kevin Gibson, Wainfleet fire chief tweeted “Winds have begun to pick up along the Lakeshore. Please have your 72 hour kit prepared and if necessary an evacuation plan in place” Mayor Jim Diodati on the MTO & Thorold Tunnel meeting. Police charge mom and student after weapons brought to school. Dale King found not guilty in shooting death of 19 year old Brock Student Yosif Al-Hasnawi
3PM
Do you think Calgary should fire their Head Coach? The latest on the Bill Peters situation with Rod Mawhood. YOUR calls. Meanwhile, Ex-MLB player Aubrey Huff teaching sons to use guns in case Bernie Sanders becomes president. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to travel to D.C. as sources say new NAFTA ratification agreement close