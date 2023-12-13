Third Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies

A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago.



Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut says the beluga named Kharabali exhibited abnormal swimming behaviour in November and was eventually moved to its intensive care facility 11 days ago.



Mystic says staff were giving Kharabali round-the-clock care for ``multiple health issues'' before she died.



Marineland sold five belugas to Mystic and they were moved to the U.S. aquarium in May 2021.



Mystic said one whale died within months of the move while the second died about a year later, due to pre-existing conditions.



The belugas' move came at the same time the Ontario government had declared all marine mammals at Marineland in distress due to water problems.