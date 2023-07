Thirteen people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Thirteen people are facing charges as Niagara Regional Police release the latest list of alleged impaired drivers.

The charges were laid between July 17th to July 23rd, 2023.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Easten A. JONES, 19yrs, Niagara Falls

Ricci L. SHILLOLO, 30yrs, Welland

Edwin BATOR, 50yrs, St. Catharines

Christine L. WHITELEY, 49yrs, Welland

Aiddan M. MEDEIROS-GREENE, 30yrs, St. Catharines

Giuseppe A. FALZONE, 37yrs, Lincoln

Lewis Keith HILL, 59yrs, Grimsby

Nicole C. HAWKES, 28yrs, St. Catharines

Michael G. MCLAY, 51yrs, St. Catharines

Mitchell E. WIEBE, 35yrs, Pelham

Jay M. JOHNSON, 44yrs, Pelham

Danniel J. KENNEDY, 30yrs, Hamilton

Michael D. JIGGINS, 33yrs, Vienna