This is a wake-up call: Niagara Chair on George Floyd death

Niagara's Regional Chair is offering condolence to the family and friends of George Floyd.

Jim Bradley spoke at last night’s special meeting of Regional Council, saying it is important to remember that Floyd was a real person, with the same hopes and dreams and concerns that each of us have.

He said on behalf of the Niagara Region, he offers a full and unequivocal condemnation of racism and discrimination, regardless of what form it takes.

Bradley says whether it is overt or systemic, there is no place for this type of behaviour in our region, province or country.

He says Niagara Council rejects all forms of exclusion and intolerance.

He says the incident in Minneapolis serves as a wake-up call to all of us to strive to do better.

Bradley listed initiatives Niagara is doing, including joining the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities

