This is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week.

This year fire officials are reminding residents ahead of the colder weather to make sure they get all fuel burning appliances inspected by a registered contractor.

Fuel burning appliances can include furnaces, hot water heaters, gas or wood fireplaces, portable heaters and generators that use fuel, as well as stoves and vehicles.

Exposure to CO can cause flu-like symptoms such as headaches, nausea, dizziness, as well as confusion, drowsiness, loss of consciousness and death.

