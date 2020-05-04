This is Children's Mental Health Awareness Week

Pathstone Mental Health is marking Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week across Niagara.

Starting today, the city of St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland will raise the CMHAW flag.

Niagara Falls and the Welland Bridge will also be illuminated green on Wednesday night in honour of the week.

Pathstone will also be posting mental health, wellness and well-being information as well as tips and activities on its social media platforms.

Given the current climate, Pathstone says it is on track to support over 8,000 children, youth and families.

