This is Children's Mental Health Awareness Week
Pathstone Mental Health is marking Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week across Niagara.
Starting today, the city of St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland will raise the CMHAW flag.
Niagara Falls and the Welland Bridge will also be illuminated green on Wednesday night in honour of the week.
Pathstone will also be posting mental health, wellness and well-being information as well as tips and activities on its social media platforms.
Given the current climate, Pathstone says it is on track to support over 8,000 children, youth and families.
-
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
-
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.