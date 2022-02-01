This is how easily the truth can be manipulated: St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik

The Mayor of St. Catharines has been the target of a fake post supporting the 'Freedom Convoy.'

The post on the trucker convoy's GoFundMe account uses an image of Mayor Walter Sendzik, but spells his last name wrong.

The fake post goes onto say that the mayor has switched sides, and does not trust the government anymore.

Sendzik tells CKTB's Tim Denis he was notified of the post by a reporter in Victoria, and if it wasn't for the reporter going through all the comments on the page, he wouldn't have known about it.

"I'm a small town mayor. My image is being used, my name is being used to disseminate incorrect information. That's concerning. When people talk about truth on the Internet, this is how easily the truth can be manipulated."

Sendzik is now getting messages from across Canada from people commenting on this post.