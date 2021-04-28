'This is Our Shot' campaign using Canadian celebrities to encourage vaccinations
Actor Ryan Reynolds, Olympic hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser and singer Michael Buble are just some of the celebrities supporting a campaign designed to encourage racialized Canadians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
It's called ``This is Our Shot.''
The campaign launches today with a virtual town hall moderated by Olympian Clara Hughes.
It will feature doctors from various ethnic groups who will answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines in more than two dozen languages.
