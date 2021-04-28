iHeartRadio
'This is Our Shot' campaign using Canadian celebrities to encourage vaccinations

this is our shot

Actor Ryan Reynolds, Olympic hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser and singer Michael Buble are just some of the celebrities supporting a campaign designed to encourage racialized Canadians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It's called ``This is Our Shot.''

The campaign launches today with a virtual town hall moderated by Olympian Clara Hughes.

It will feature doctors from various ethnic groups who will answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines in more than two dozen languages.  

