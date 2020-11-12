'This is the nail in the coffin' St. Catharines restaurant owner reacts to new rules

Starting this weekend some big changes are coming to Niagara's bars, restaurants, wineries, breweries and banquet halls.

Public Health is putting new rules into effect Saturday morning limiting the people you sit with to members of your own household or essential caregivers.

You will also be asked if you have any symptoms, employees must be symptom-free to work, and hand sanitizer must be placed at each table.

Chef and Co-Owner of Dispatch Restaurant, Adam Hynam-Smith, says the new rules will actively destroy his St. Paul Street Restaurant.

He says the new rules raise issues with privacy information, and he's also worried about a customer lying and his business being held responsible.

He says the new rules also limit the amount of people coming into the restaurant, which is already only operating at 50% due to prior restrictions.

Hynam-Smith says he is done trying to make any business decisions since rules are changing frequently.

He says customers who booked Christmas gatherings have already called to cancel their reservations.

He wants Niagara to hire more by-law officers to enforce the previous rules, which according to Hynam-Smith, were never followed by some businesses.

"Where's the enforcement? Why don't they pony up and enforce the rules they already had instead of tapping nails into coffins."

He says not one by-law officer has visited his restaurant since the pandemic started.

The new rules come into effect Saturday November 14th at 12:01 a.m.

Businesses failing to comply could face a $25,000 fine.

Click here to learn more about the new rules.