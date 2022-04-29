This is the weekend to see the beautiful Sakura trees in full bloom at Brock University

Brock University is blooming.

Sakura trees lining the boulevard in front of Schmon Tower, and other areas on Brock's campus are now fully in bloom with cherry blossoms.

This will be the peak weekend for them, and many resident are driving to the Brock District to take a look.

The Japanese government donated 200 Sakura trees to Brock University as a gesture of friendship between Japan and Canada in 2003.

The gift was part of the Sakura Tree Planting Project, which saw 3,000 Sakura trees planted around Ontario.

When the trees briefly blossom each year, lasting for upwards of 10 days, they become one of Brock's most-photographed natural elements on campus.