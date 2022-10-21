iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

This is your reminder that most Niagara students have a PD Day Monday


pa day

Most Niagara students are heading into a long weekend.

The Niagara Catholic and District School Board of Niagara are holding a PD day on Monday, October 24th.

Elementary and secondary students will be off at both boards.

School resumes as usual on Tuesday.

12

Latest Audio