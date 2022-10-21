This is your reminder that most Niagara students have a PD Day Monday
Most Niagara students are heading into a long weekend.
The Niagara Catholic and District School Board of Niagara are holding a PD day on Monday, October 24th.
Elementary and secondary students will be off at both boards.
School resumes as usual on Tuesday.
