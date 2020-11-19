This St. Catharines lot will be turned into 'Holiday Square' to welcome Santa this weekend
St. Catharines will welcome Santa this weekend.
Instead of a Santa parade this year, the city has organized a 'Holiday Square' for residents to safely gather and get a glimpse of the big guy.
The event will be held 12-8pm on both Saturday and Sunday.
There will be Christmas vendors, photo opportunities, buskers and will even feature Elsa, Anna and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen.
Santa will appear on the hour at 4, 5, 6, 7,8 p.m.
COVID protocols will be in place at the 'Holiday Square' at the lot at the corner of St. Paul and James Street.
If you can't make it this weekend, don't worry, Santa will return next weekend as well.
Here is the schedule of events:
HOLIDAY SQUARE AT 201 ST. PAUL
November 21-22, 28-29
Celebrate the season in Holiday Square at 201 St. Paul from 12- 8pm. Shop local makers, artisans and confectionaries. Enjoy interactive activities and a special visit each hour from 4-8pm from Santa. Fun for the whole family at a safe and physically distanced outdoor holiday experience to downtown St. Catharines.
Vendors:
- Saturday, Nov. 21
- Sunday, Nov. 22
- Saturday, Nov. 28
- Sunday, Nov. 29
-
