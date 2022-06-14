'This was an accident, that family was doing their best' Niagara mom speaks out following tragedy

Parents of children with autism are being hit hard by the tragic death of an 11-year-boy in Lindsay, ON.

Draven Graham was found in the Scugog River yesterday afternoon after he was reported missing on Sunday.

Graham, who has autism and is considered to be a 'flight risk', wandered away from his home.

His dad said Graham was able to get out the front door, which was locked, and was even able to undo a bolt at the top of the door.

Police say no foul play is suspected, but that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Chrissy Sadowski, a Niagara parent of a child with autism, who is also considered to be a flight risk, tells CKTB her own son has been able to escape as well.

"It's a huge tragedy. This is where community needs to come together and support families. This is an accident. The child jerry-rigged the lock. The father was shaving."

"There is no blame here. The community needs to come together and know their neighbours and support each other."

Sadowski says even if her home is on 'lockdown' she need to ensure the entire home is safe by putting locks on faucets, and keeping some rooms entirely closed off.

"Your heart is broken because you know that family was doing the best they can."

"This is very hard and very heavy as a parent with a child who is a flight risk. It's very, very heavy."

Sadowski also works at Autism Ontario South Region.

She suggests educating the community about children who are a flight risk by explaining the situation.