'This win feels peaceful' Retired Thorold woman wins $1000 a week for life

A retired Thorold woman has won $1000 a week for life.

Tanja Mutic was the winner of INSTANT CASH FOR LIFE, but opted for the lump sum payment of $675,000.

She says she had her ticket for months before she checked it. "I decided to finally play my ticket and I started laughing. I called my son to come take a look and we didn't believe it. I was shocked."

The retired food industry worker says her son and husband we're happy about her win. "My son said, 'If anyone deserves this, it's you!’” smiled the 62-year-old.

"This win feels peaceful. I realized this would give me more money for my family and it feels good."

She plans to share her winnings with her family. "I will give some to my kids to use as they wish and some to my husband, who will probably buy a car. I will also save for a vacation when the virus is gone," she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Starsky Fine Foods on Queenston Road in Hamilton.