THK says investigation into acid spill is complete

It looks like there will be no fines after the acid spill in St. Catharines.

The Director of Operations with THK says all internal and Ministry of Labour investigations have been completed and no orders have been issued to the company.

John Cummings confirms that roughly 5 litres of hydrochloric acid were released Tuesday at the St Catharines Assembly Plant.

It happened while an outside contractor was performing scheduled maintenance work to a paint line system.

Cummings adds, "With the quick reaction from our internal emergency response team, we were able to quickly evacuate the plant and account for all Employees."

He says external remediation teams were brought in to contain and remove any remaining fluids.

They also performed air sampling to ensure the facility was clear for the return of our Employees.