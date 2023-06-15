Thorold and Heart Niagara team up to ensure students practice safe cycling

Thorold has partnered with Heart Niagara to provide free cycle and wheel safety training to hundreds of students as the 'Bike Rodeo' returns.

The City and Heart Niagara, along with the DSBN and Niagara Catholic have been touring local schools to teach grade 4 and 5 students about cycling safety.

While the cost of Heart Niagara’s program is usually $10 per student, the City is covering the cost for each student who wanted to participate.

“The City of Thorold’s Active Transportation Subcommittee is thrilled to be partnering with Heart Niagara to continue the tradition of the bike rodeo,” says Michael Milburn, Active Transportation Subcommittee Chair. “As a lifelong Thorold resident, avid cyclist and Chair of the subcommittee, I feel passionately about giving back to the community - and what better way of doing that than by teaching the younger generation the fundamentals of cycle and wheel safety. We are very excited to be launching this year’s program and are hopeful the participating students gain the confidence and training they need to ride safely in the streets of Thorold.”

With the support of local community partners including Niagara Student Transportation Services, BrokenSpoke and Bike Niagara, more than 50 new bicycle helmets, 30 sets of bicycle lights and 40 bicycle bells will also be distributed to Thorold students throughout the week.

For more information click here.