Thorold arena reopens after $1.5M renovation

After a $1.5M renovation, the Thorold Community Arena has reopened.

The arena has been closed as crews worked to upgrade the Frank Doherty ice plant.



The City also purchased a new ice resurfacing machine, which is fully electric.

The Thorold Blackhawks decided to relocate this season due to the renovations, saying they wanted to provide stability to the team after years of COVID interruptions.

The team is playing out of Port Colborne.

Information on program schedules and bookings can be reviewed on the City’s website.

Residents can pay for ice time online, by phone, or by visiting City Hall.

“I’d like to thank City Council for dedicating the necessary funds and resources to these ice plant upgrades earlier this year,” said Manoj Dilwaria, chief administrative officer. “These much-needed improvements enable our Community Services Department to continue to facilitate fun and engaging programming for residents of all ages to participate in.”

