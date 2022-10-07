Thorold asking residents to clean up properties following coyote encounter

The city of Thorold asking residents to keep their properties clean following a coyote encounter.

A local resident recently came face-to-face with a coyote in the Chapel St. and Clairmont Ave. area.

City officials say when coyote sightings increase, it's usually due to people intentionally or unintentionally providing a food source on their properties.

They are asking residents to remove bird feeders, pet food left outdoors, and fallen fruit from fruit trees.

"Working together to minimize these issues goes a long way to foster coexistence with wildlife."

If a resident encounters a coyote, they can report the sighting to Coyote Watch Canada by calling 905-931-2610 or visiting their website. This is for tracking purposes only.

To report a trapped, injured or distressed coyote, residents should contact Niagara Region Animal Services at 905-682-0767 or contact@nras.ca.

If a resident experiences an emergency situation with a coyote, such as the coyote cornering a human, they should call 9-1-1.