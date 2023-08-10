Thorold breaking grounds on new 60-unit affordable senior housing project

Thorold will have another 60 units of affordable senior housing by next fall, after breaking the ground on a new build.

The new housing will be located at 5 Baker Street, and owned and operated by Thorold Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

The building will feature 60 units for seniors, 12 of which will be fully wheelchair accessible.

About $18 million in funding was used to make the project a reality; $14.8 million came from the federal government through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

The project also has sustainability goals, aiming for a 30% reduction in energy consumption, and 33% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions.