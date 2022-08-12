Thorold breaks ground on new fire station

A new fire station is on the way in Thorold.

The city holding a ground breaking ceremony yesterday on the new District 1 fire station on McCleary Drive.

Manoj Dilwaria, chief administrative officer, says the 16,000 square foot facility will be more central for the city, "In addition to becoming Thorold's new fire headquarters, this station will also function as our new Emergency Operations Centre."

The new station will feature three truck bays, proper office space and living quarters for career staff, and individual lockers and a group physical fitness area for all firefighters.

It will also include a large meeting space and enhanced technology suited to operating an Emergency Operations Centre .

Fire Chief Terry Dixon says, "We couldn't be more excited for construction to begin. We have 88 fire staff on our team who all play an essential role in our operations, and 21 career staff and 25 volunteer firefighters will be situated at this new station."

The project is expected to be complete by mid 2024.