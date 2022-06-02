Thorold City Hall turns purple to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Thorold will be turning city hall purple in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Today is the anniversary of Her Majesty’s Coronation Day back in 1953.

In honour many buildings across the Commonwealth will turn purple to celebrate.

“This year marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year of service since she assumed the throne. For most people, that’s the majority of their lives,” says City of Thorold Mayor, Terry Ugulini. “We proudly lit City Hall in honour of Her Majesty and to commemorate this truly magnificent milestone.”

The building will be purple every night until Monday.