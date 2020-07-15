Thorold cleaning company takes Certified Living Wage pledge

A Thorold-based company has joined the list of Niagara's Certified Living Wage Employers.

Inspire Clean house cleaning services employs one full time staff member and six part-time employees.

"Being a living wage employer matters to us because we are a company that values the work of our team members and we want to make sure they know that our success is also their success," Inspire Clean's Sales and Marketing Director Aminah Vieira says.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network defines the living wage as the amount earners need to be paid based on the actual cost of living and being included in the community.

The local living wage has been set at $18.12 per hour.

Ontario's minimum wage is $14 per hour.