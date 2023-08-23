Thorold Community Market cancelled tonight due to weather

After carefully reviewing the anticipated weather for this evening, the City of Thorold has decided to cancel tonight’s community market.

Next Wednesday will mark the concluding evening of the Thorold Community Market for this year.

To celebrate the success of the market’s season, several special components will be integrated into the event, including farm fresh produce giveaways in partnership with Small Scale Farms, an end-of-the-season grand door prize giveaway, and live music by the O’Deadleys from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Vendors who are interested in participating in the market next year are encouraged to reach out to the City’s community services division at community.services@thorold.ca.