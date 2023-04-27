Thorold community pitches in to help protect bats, birds, and turtles

A project at a Thorold park is getting some final finishing touches thanks to the community.

The city teamed up with Thorold Secondary School and Walker Industries to make the Port Robinson eco-park project a reality.

Officials decided to make several environmental improvements at the site, with the goal of creating natural habitat spaces for the barn swallows, bluebirds, bats, turtles and ducks.

Councillor Tim O’Hare worked closely with Thorold Secondary construction classes to build two bat boxes and two barn swallow structures.

Councillor O’Hare and Councillor Ken Sentance also worked with children in the Port Robinson community to build duck nesting tubes.

Walker Industries employees collaborated with Niagara Beeway to build a bluebird nest, designed to prevent raccoons from stealing bird eggs, and this week, those employees joined City staff onsite to construct turtle mounds with donated compost.



"As a result of this community partnership, barn swallows, bluebirds, bats, turtles and ducks will now have appropriate and weather-resistant accommodations that will allow them to comfortably and safely inhabit these areas as the warmer weather approaches."

30 armour stones, donated by Walker Industries, will be installed in the coming months as a barrier to protect the environmentally sensitive area from motor vehicles.

“The Port Robinson eco-park project is a true example of community partnership. We couldn’t be more grateful to Walker Industries and the incredible construction students at Thorold Secondary School for their dedication and support in helping to move this project forward. By working together, we were able to create improved natural habitats for the animals who commonly inhabit the area, ensuring they will have appropriate and weather-resistant accommodations as spring approaches, and for years to come.” Councillor Tim O’Hare

