Thorold company is getting $1.5M from the feds

A Thorold-based company is getting $1.5M from the federal government to continue its work reducing greenhouse emissions.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario has announced an investment of up to $1.5 million for CHAR Technologies Thorold Inc., through the Jobs and Growth Fund.

The funding will be used to create and maintain 14 jobs and acquire new equipment that will support the development and adoption of its made-in-Canada clean technology production process.



CHAR Technologies Thorold Inc. specializes in converting wood-based waste materials and other organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon to offset fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The company will be positioned to increase production capacity of biocarbon from 1,000 tonnes to over 10,000 per year.

“With this support for CHAR Technologies Thorold Inc., the Government of Canada is investing in the transition to a cleaner, circular economy and the creation of good, skilled jobs for both the Toronto and Niagara region. Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to supporting the success of innovative, green businesses.” Michael Coteau, Member of Parliament for Don Valley East and Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre



“We are thrilled to be the recipient of FedDev Ontario JGF funding to support the development and adoption of our made-in-Canada clean technology. Thanks to FedDev Ontario’s funding, CHAR will be positioned to support Canada’s Net Zero targets by increasing the supply of clean fuels generated from sustainable resources, which is part of our goal of decarbonizing for a circular economy.” Andrew White, CEO, CHAR Technologies Thorold Inc.

