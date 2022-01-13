Thorold company receives $1 million to help expand rapid test production
A Thorold company is getting a boost from the province to build more COVID-19 tests.
Norgen Biotek is receiving $1 million from the Ontario Together Fund to help support a $13 million investment to scale up their production.
The investment will allow them to produce 100,000 COVID-19 saliva based testing kits per day.
Yousef Haj-Ahmad, President and CEO of Norgen Biotek. “This program has, without a doubt, helped Norgen Biotek and many other Ontario companies overcome the challenges faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This program encouraged Norgen to undertake a broad facility expansion, a scaling up of operations, and creating new jobs to meet the demand for Norgen’s products during the pandemic.”
The investment is expected to create an additional 105 jobs.
-
