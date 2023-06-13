Thorold condemning homophobic stickers pasted around city

The City of Thorold is condemning stickers that have been pasted on various signs across the city.

Acting Mayor Carmen DeRose says, “As a 2SLGBTQQIA+ ally organization, the City is committed to celebrating inclusiveness, diversity and equality in our community. We strongly urge the individuals who are choosing to spread hateful messages to consider the impact of their actions before they act upon them.”

The city says since being brought to their attention staff have been removing the stickers of homophobic nature from various signs and surfaces throughout the city.

DeRose adds, “On behalf of City Council, I am extremely disappointed to learn of these vile acts happening across the city.”

Residents are strongly encouraged to contact the City should they come across any stickers of this nature at contact@thorold.ca or 905-227-6613.