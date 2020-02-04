iHeartRadio
Thorold council approves 2020 budget

CKTB-News- Property taxes

Property taxes are on the way up in Thorold.

Councillors approved the city's 2020 operating budget which includes a tax hike of almost five percent.

That means the average homeowner will pay just over $83 more this year on the municipal portion of their tax bill.

