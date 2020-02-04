Thorold council approves 2020 budget
Property taxes are on the way up in Thorold.
Councillors approved the city's 2020 operating budget which includes a tax hike of almost five percent.
That means the average homeowner will pay just over $83 more this year on the municipal portion of their tax bill.
