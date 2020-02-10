Thorold council to consider raise and a move to ward system

Thorold council will be pondering some big questions about how much councillors are paid and how they are elected.

Mayor Terry Ugulini says council's salary will be under the microscope for the first time since 2013.

"Our councillors right now make approximately $10,900. So I know that's definitely not on the high end."

He says city staff will be putting together a report comparing the salary of Thorold's councillors with the salaries of other Niagara municipalities of a similar size.

Ugulini hopes to have the discussion come before council before the summer.

The number of councillors will also be under scrutiny as council considers a move to a ward system instead of the current model of being elected at-large.

"You can't look at Thorold the way it was 10 years ago or the way it is today. We need to be looking forward to how the city's going to be 5 and 10 years from now. Because if you look at the growth projections it's not going to be long before the city of Thorold hits 30,000 and then right after that we hit 40,000."

Ugulini believes that review will be completed within the next year.